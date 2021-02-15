Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

NYSE CW traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $148.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

