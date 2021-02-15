Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,838,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.43. 92,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

