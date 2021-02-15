WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Shares Gap Up to $460.00

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $460.00, but opened at $480.00. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $477.83, with a volume of 2,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £251.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.03.

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

