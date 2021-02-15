Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.38. 97,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,900. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

