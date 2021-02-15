Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) versus Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 9.17% 14.57% 9.54% Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waddell & Reed Financial and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 2 2 0 0 1.50 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.18%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Freedom.

Risk and Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.07 billion 1.47 $114.99 million $1.88 13.34 Freedom $121.90 million 28.47 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Summary

Freedom beats Waddell & Reed Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Freedom

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

