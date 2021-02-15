Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

