Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €161.20 ($189.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €174.40 ($205.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

