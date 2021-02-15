Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 481.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.