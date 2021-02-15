Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

