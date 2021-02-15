Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Alley Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 128,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

V stock opened at $209.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

