Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Update

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,130,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the January 14th total of 38,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Virgin Galactic to $52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,087,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,910,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

