Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

