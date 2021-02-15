Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
About Victory Oilfield Tech
