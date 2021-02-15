Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,940 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 53.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,751 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

