Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,565 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $118.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

