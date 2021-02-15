Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 770.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of AerCap worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AerCap by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in AerCap by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

