Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.37.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

