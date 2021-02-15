VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

