VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 94.7% in January

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:VIAO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57.
Several research firms recently commented on VIAO. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.
