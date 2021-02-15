VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 94.7% in January

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:VIAO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAO. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VIA optronics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 296,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 68,440 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the third quarter valued at $2,094,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000. H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the third quarter valued at $980,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

