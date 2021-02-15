Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 139 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $306.32 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

