Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Workday by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Workday by 59.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Workday by 668.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $281.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

