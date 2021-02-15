Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

