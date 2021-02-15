Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.