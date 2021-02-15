Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $544.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $545.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

