Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Sells $417,600.00 in Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00.
Shares of VERU stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veru by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veru by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.