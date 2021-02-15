Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Sells $417,600.00 in Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veru by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veru by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

