Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vertex alerts:

NASDAQ VERX opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Vertex has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $14,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $41,634,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $7,723,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.