Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.14 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $1.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00089858 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 117% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018188 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

