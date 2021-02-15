Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives $19.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. 799,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,249. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

