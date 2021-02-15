Veles (VLS) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $64,370.16 and $132,227.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.79 or 0.03674270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00420493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.28 or 0.01401798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.00484881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00444101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00303329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,412 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

