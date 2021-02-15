Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 70.2% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 894,600 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 14th total of 525,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VCSH opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

