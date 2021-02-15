Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT stock opened at $380.61 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $380.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.