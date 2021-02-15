Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Boosted by University of Maryland Foundation Inc.

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 266.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 19.7% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $84.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

