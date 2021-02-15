Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 337,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.