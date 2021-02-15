Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $80.60 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

