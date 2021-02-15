Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 112,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

