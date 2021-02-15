Validity (VAL) Price Up 73.3% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004060 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,235,671 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,341 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.