Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $287.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.