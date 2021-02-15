US Bancorp DE Sells 76,806 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,806 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.57 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.