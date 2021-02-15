US Bancorp DE Sells 6,810 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $178.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.