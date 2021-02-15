US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock worth $10,564,140. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,195.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,074.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

