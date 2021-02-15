US Bancorp DE Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $807.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $785.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.