US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $842,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $287,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $236,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $272,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $93.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.