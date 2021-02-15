US Bancorp DE Acquires 10,349 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

