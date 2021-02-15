Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 14th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

UONE opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 249,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 182,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,965.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 741,329 shares of company stock worth $1,636,369 over the last 90 days. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

