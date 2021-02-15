Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.84. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

