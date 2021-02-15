United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases £193.83 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.06) per share, with a total value of £193.83 ($253.24).

LON:UU opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 920.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 893.73. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,068.50 ($13.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 267.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

