United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of URI opened at $286.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $287.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in United Rentals by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

