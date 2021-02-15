United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UDIRF stock remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

