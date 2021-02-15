United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.58. 35,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

