United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $47.29. 1,099,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.