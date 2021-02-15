United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,388 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 509.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

